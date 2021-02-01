Iowa State has reported 42 COVID-19 cases for the spring semester’s first week of classes.
The positivity rate for the week was also reported to be 3.96 percent. Of the 42 positive cases, 38 cases were students and four cases were staff members. No faculty members reported a positive test.
Since Jan. 1, 141 individuals have tested positive on campus for COVID-19. The overall positivity rate since then is 3.79 percent.
Iowa State has seen 3,260 total reported cases of coronavirus.
During the first week of classes, 985 individuals got tested for COVID-19. This number includes those that were selected for random asymptomatic testing.
No individuals have reported being hospitalized.
Over the last week, 48 individuals have been in isolation. Over the last two weeks, 63 individuals were in quarantine due to possible virus exposure.
There are eight on-campus isolation rooms and six on-campus quarantine rooms currently in use.
Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect results since Jan. 1. Data from last semester can still be accessed on the website under “Archived Data.”
