For the 11th week of classes, Iowa State reported 103 new cases of COVID-19. This number is nearly triple that of the previous week.
After a steady decrease of positive cases among the campus community, cases have risen again over the last two weeks.
This data comes two weeks after opening weekend for Story County bars. Since they opened, they have been packed with students and minimal, if any, social distancing.
The week’s positivity rate was reported to be 6.58 percent.
There are now 1,956 total positive coronavirus cases at Iowa State. While cases have gone up, the overall positivity rate not including move-in testing has continued to decrease. It is currently at 9.7 percent.
Of the new cases, 89 were students and 14 were staff members. No new cases among faculty members have been reported.
There are 114 students in active isolation. Three of those in active isolation are in on-campus isolation rooms.
Since Oct. 19, 122 individuals have been in quarantine due to close contact with a known positive. Only five of those individuals tested positive. One on-campus quarantine room is currently in use.
No hospitalizations among the Iowa State campus community have been reported, but individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws. Updated information about hospitalizations can be found on the Iowa Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Numbers across Iowa have been consistently high, with the number of hospitalizations setting records nearly daily. The state’s positivity rate is nearly 15 percent.
This is a common theme around the country, where many states are experiencing an increase in positive cases.
Iowa State’s coronavirus numbers will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
