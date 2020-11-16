Iowa State reported 324 new COVID-19 cases during the 13th week of classes, bringing the university's total number of cases to 2,646.
The weekly positivity rate was also reported to be 12.6 percent, a decrease from 15.11 percent during the prior week.
The overall positivity rate increased slightly from 10.5 percent to 10.8 percent. This positivity rate does not include move-in testing or testing conducted off-campus.
This marks the second week in a row that Iowa State reported over 300 cases during a single week. Prior to the reopening of Story County bars, Iowa State's numbers remained relatively low.
Of the positive cases, 289 were students, 32 were staff and three were faculty members.
The number of individuals in isolation also increased from 399 to 417. Over the last two weeks, 395 individuals have also been in quarantine. Ninety-four tested positive for coronavirus, making for a positivity rate of 23 percent.
More on-campus isolation and quarantine rooms are also in use. There are 30 isolation rooms and 37 quarantine rooms currently occupied.
No reports of campus community hospitalizations have been reported, though individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy concerns.
Iowa State will continue to update COVID-19 numbers on their COVID-19 dashboard.
