As vaccines begin to be distributed around the country, Iowa State reported 35 more COVID-19 cases last week.
The week's positivity rate was 2.97 percent.
Iowa State is also implementing a new 10-day quarantine period as opposed to the 14-day quarantine period used prior. This new quarantine period length comes after a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying individuals may end their quarantine after 10 days if they remain asymptomatic.
There have now been 3,051 cases of coronavirus at Iowa State.
Two of the positive cases were faculty members, nine were staff members and the remaining 24 positive test results came from students.
There are currently 45 individuals in isolation and 354 have been in quarantine since Nov. 30.
All on-campus quarantine and isolation rooms are available.
The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines began getting distributed Monday morning after receiving Food and Drug Administration approval over the weekend. Once vaccines become more widely available, Iowa State will receive vaccines to distribute on campus, according to a Dec. 9 email from Erin Baldwin, associate vice president for Student Health and Wellness and director of Thielen Student Health Center, and Kristen Obbink, Iowa State's COVID-19 public health coordinator.
