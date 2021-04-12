Iowa State has reported a total of 37 positive COVID-19 cases for the 11th week of spring semester classes.
This number is a decrease from the prior two weeks, where cases doubled from the average number of cases that had been reported so far this semester.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 4.91 percent. This is also a decrease from the prior week. Overall, the positivity rate for the semester is 3.71 percent.
There have been 581 cases of COVID-19 on campus this semester and 2,700 total cases this school year.
Five of the new cases are staff members and 30 of the new cases are students. Two faculty members also reported positive cases.
There are 46 individuals actively in isolation and 344 individuals have been in quarantine over the last two weeks. Two on-campus isolation rooms and three on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported since Jan. 1.
In the weekly report, it was also announced that Iowa State Extension and Outreach will be partnering with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa to host vaccine information sessions this month. More information and registration can be found online.
Starting April 19, Iowa State will hold a mass vaccination clinic on campus to vaccinate students with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That clinic will last for two weeks.
COVID-19 results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
