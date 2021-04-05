Iowa State has reported a total of 89 positive COVID-19 cases for the 10th week of classes, another increase from prior weeks.
This increase comes when COVID-19 numbers across the state are also rising.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 5.18 percent, which is a decrease from the week prior but still above the cumulative positivity rate for the semester, which is 3.6 percent.
There have been 542 cases of COVID-19 on campus this semester and 2,661 total cases this school year.
Five of the new cases are staff members and 84 of the new cases are students, no faculty members reported a new positive case.
There are 112 individuals actively in isolation and 217 individuals have been in quarantine over the last two weeks. Nine on-campus isolation rooms and eight on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported since Jan. 1.
In the weekly report, Iowa State also announced that the university expects to receive an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine and is planning to hold a mass vaccination clinic before the end of the semester.
COVID-19 results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.