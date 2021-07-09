Find art of all kinds at this year’s Garden Art Fair at Reiman Gardens.
Reiman Gardens will be hosting their annual Garden Art Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Reiman Gardens’ website, attendees can enjoy the work of new and returning artists who will be displaying and selling their garden and nature inspired art. The art featured on Sunday will include jewelry, painting, pottery, woodwork, glass, home décor, photography, sculpture and fabric arts.
No pre-registration is required for the event, but there is an $11 admission fee for the general public, with discounted prices for youth and seniors. Admission is free for members and ISU students.
While attending the event, visitors can view and buy a variety of art as well as stop by all of the other features at the Gardens, including the summer blooms throughout the Gardens, Elwood the World’s Largest Concrete Gnome, the Hughes Conservatory, the Christina Reiman Butterfly Wing and the Gift Shop.
The Reiman Gardens’ website stated that masks are encouraged if attendees are not vaccinated as a COVID-19 precaution.
For more information pertaining to the 2021 Garden Art Fair at Reiman Gardens go to the Reiman Gardens website.
