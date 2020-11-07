After a day of celebration for Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the country after a declared victory for the campaign.
Throughout the week, Biden reminded voters to allow all votes to be counted and remain calm and the results would end in his favor. After a red mirage Tuesday night, Biden votes shifted in Biden’s favor when he secured Wisconsin and Michigan and continued to solidify his lead after winning Pennsylvania and Nevada.
President Donald Trump has yet to concede and nine hours before Biden presented his victory speech, Trump tweeted in controversy with the results.
“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” Trump tweeted.
Harris began her victory statement talking about the struggle of protecting democracy with cheers and car honks of support.
“We the people have the power to build a better future,” Harris said.
She also acknowledged poll workers who worked throughout the week to ensure votes were accurately counted and the American people who turned out in record numbers this election. Biden and Harris secured over 74 million votes this election.
“For four years you marched for equality and justices, for our lives and our planet, and then you voted,” Harris said.
Harris described Biden as a healer and a uniter who has a big heart from the love of his family. Harris mentioned her mother and the generations of women of all races who have paved the way for the nation, including Black women who have often been overlooked yet are the backbone of the country's democracy.
“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “I stand on their shoulders.”
Harris said a Biden presidency would strive to gain control over the pandemic, rebuild the economy, root out systemic racism and heal the soul of the nation.
“The road ahead will not be easy but America is ready and so are Joe and I,” Harris said.
Biden began by celebrating the impressive voter turnout from this election regardless of barriers and that they voted for change, starting with electing the first Black and South Asian American woman to be vice president.
“Don’t tell me it is not possible in the United States, it is long overdue and we are reminded of those who fought so hard to make it happen,” Biden said.
After working through the pandemic, Biden thanked poll workers and campaign volunteers who helped make his victory possible and brought together people regardless of their race, gender, religion or party.
“I said it on the outset, I wanted this campaign to look like America, we have done that,” Biden said. “Now that's what I want the administration to look and act like.”
Biden acknowledged the loss voters for Trump are feeling but asked for a chance.
“It is time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temp, see each other again, listen to each other again and to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies,” Biden said. "They are not our enemies they are Americans.”
Now that the campaign is over, Biden said his battle is to restore decency and defend democracy. Biden said he would announce his COVID-19 task force that would be built on science and concern Monday.
Biden said the refusal of cooperation between Democrats and Republicans is a choice and the American people want both parties to cooperate in the best interest of the country and that would be the choice he would make.
“We will lead by not only by the example of our power but by the power of our example,” Biden said. “I have always believed we can define America in one word: possibilities. Everyone in America should be given an opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them.”
