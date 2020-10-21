The final presidential debate will be Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. With the election only two weeks away, this could be the last time President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meet before the general election Nov. 3.
Moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, the final debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments and will touch on America’s most important domestic issues. According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics discussed will be fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.
During the first presidential debate, the moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, was constantly battling the candidates on the rules of the debate as interruptions were the headline of the night.
“I think that the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak without interruptions," Wallace said during the first debate. "I’m appealing to you sir (Trump) to do that.”
The wish of fewer interruptions that Wallace desired may be granted for this debate. Unlike Wallace, Welker will have the advantage of muted microphones.
“The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules,” the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.
Aaron Blake, the senior political reporter for the Washington Post, counted the number of interruptions there were during the first debate.
"I found 71 of those [interruptions] were from President Trump and 22 of those were from Joe Biden," Blake said.
The debate begins at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time and can be viewed live on multiple platforms such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN and YouTube.
