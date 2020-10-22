President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden danced in their last presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night.
The debate was moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
During the debate, Welker had a new advantage of the ability to mute microphones. Though the interruptions were significantly less compared to the first presidential debate, there were only a handful of times a microphone was actually muted. Welker still had to battle interruptions as well as had to stop the candidates from going over their time limit.
The final debate touched on COVID-19, national security, race in America, climate change and the economy.
The first topic was about America’s most relevant issue: coronavirus. The candidates took opposite approaches to the virus with Trump giving an optimistic timeline for a vaccine as well as praising his administration's work.
“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it's going to be announced within weeks,” Trump said. “If you take a look at what we’ve done in terms of goggles, masks, gowns and in particular ventilators, we’re making ventilators all over the world — thousands and thousands a month.”
Biden pointed out the grave consequences of Trump's ineptitude.
“Two-hundred twenty thousand Americans dead," Biden said. “If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America. I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure we have a plan.”
As the night proceeded, minimum wage made an appearance. Welker asked both candidates about the notion of making a $15 national minimum wage.
“I think it should be a state option," Trump said. “Alabama is different from New York. New York is different from Vermont. Every state is different.”
Biden was in full support of the national wage as he pointed toward the lack of compensation first responders receive.
“These first responders, we clap for them as they come down the street because they allowed us to make it,” Biden said. “What is happening? They deserve a minimum wage of $15.”
As the candidates faced their final question of the debate, Welker asked for their inauguration speeches to the American people if elected and their final words.
“Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success,” Trump said. “We are cutting taxes and he (Biden) wants to raise everyone’s taxes and he wants to put regulations on everything. He will kill it. If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen, your 401(k)’s will go to hell and it will be a very sad day for this country.”
Biden concluded his platform by promising to represent both sides of America.
“I’m an American president. I represent all of you whether you voted for me or against me. I’m going to make sure you are represented,” Biden said. “What is on the ballot here is the character of this country, decency, honor, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure everyone has an equal chance and I’m going to make sure you get that. You haven’t been getting it the last four years.”
Mack Shelley, the chair of political science, said while neither candidate hurt or helped their chances, in the current state, one candidate could consider tonight a win.
“The reality is that neither candidate seemed to score the proverbial knockout punch, which doesn’t hurt Biden probably at all and it really doesn’t help Trump because he really needed to do something dramatic," Shelley said. "It was one of his last chances to do something dramatic to change the trajectory.”
