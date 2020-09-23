The positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa has increased by 456, and an additional eight related deaths have been reported.
Another 12 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, bringing the total to 3,342. No new deaths have been reported in the county.
Among the Iowans who have been tested, 82,168 have received positive test results. For the total of COVID-19 related deaths, 1,293 have been counted. Of the individuals who tested positive, 60,320 have recovered.
