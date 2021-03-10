After a vehicle pursuit that ended in Hamilton County, the Iowa State University Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with eluding, Chief Michael Newton said in a press release.
An ISUPD officer observed a car that matched a description of a possible vehicle at the intersection of Stange Avenue and 24th Street, Newton said in the release. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Newton said the 14-year-old driver failed to stop and sped away.
The driver continued northbound out of Ames, taking various gravel roads within Story County, Newton said, in an attempt to elude officers.
Iowa State Patrol and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office assisted once the girl drove on Interstate-35 northbound, Newton said. Story City Police Department and Iowa State Patrol officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 330th Street and Xircus Avenue in Hamilton County, Newton said.
The 14-year-old girl along with four other passengers, all juveniles, were transported to the Iowa State University Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle was referred to Juvenile Court Services for eluding. No charges were filed on the four passengers, Newton said.
Newton did not name the 14-year-old driver nor the four other passengers.
