Martino Harmon, senior vice president of Student Affairs, recognized the passing of Celia BarquÍn Arozamena during the president installation ceremony for Wendy Wintersteen at Stephens Auditorium on Sept. 21, 2018. “She was a wonderful ambassador for Iowa State University. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends both here in Ames and abroad in Spain. As Cyclones we grieve together for this terrible loss,” Harmon said.