The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity is looking to fill spots on its schedule for its fall 2021 edition of Feminist Fridays.
In the Sloss Center's monthly newsletter, Margaret's Mail, the Sloss Center announced it was seeking speakers.
"Margaret's Mail will be taking a short summer break, and we will resume monthly newsletters in the fall," according to the newsletter. "The Sloss Center staff is exited to spend the summer planning and updating our programs and events."
Feminist Fridays are weekly events that take place at 1 p.m. Fridays throughout the school year. This past school year, the events took place over Zoom.
Some topics from this past year included:
- "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists? -- A critical analysis of Linda Nochlin's infamous article"
- "I’m Your Token Trans Friend and That’s Fine With Me"
- "Cyborgs, Cyberfeminism, and Cyber-Corporeality"
With a new school year coming up, the Sloss Center staff is seeking to create a new schedule of speakers and topics.
"We are just starting to plan our fall schedule, and we would like to know the speakers and topics you are interested in," according to the newsletter. "We are currently scheduling our fall Feminist Friday speakers. Feminist Fridays will continue to be an online speaker series in the fall."
People who think they have a topic to suggest, a speaker to propose or even to speak themselves can send the Sloss Center staff an email at slosscenter@iastate.edu or fill out the Feminist Friday speaker interest form on the Sloss Center website.
