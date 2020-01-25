A man jumped from the third story of the Power Plant, landing on the railroad tracks, after walking away from Mary Greeley Medical Center, according to a City of Ames press release.
The man was a mental health patient at Mary Greeley Medical Center, according to the press release.
The Ames Police Department received the report at 4:20 p.m. Saturday after the man was located by responding officers near Duff Avenue and Main Street.
The man ran eastbound onto the railroad tracks where he climbed a fence and entered a secured area at the Ames Power Plant located at 200 E. 5 Street.
According to the press release, the man suffered serious injuries from the jump after climbing up the Power Plant building by crawling up the ductwork and external stairs.
The Mary Greeley Medical Center treated the man and he was transported to a hospital in Des Moines. The name of the man is not being released awaiting the notification of his family members.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing by the Ames Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-294-5133 or call the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
The Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa can also be contacted at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or via text by texting “PCCS” to 274637 (CRIMES) with a message.
Those with questions can contact Jason Tuttle, Ames Police commander, at 515-239-5312 or 515-239-5133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.