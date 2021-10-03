Editor's Note: This is part 2 in the Iowa State Daily’s “Your Library” series.
The librarian
This week's librarian is Charles Yier, he/him/his, who is originally from Nairobi, Kenya.
How would you introduce yourself?
I get quite enthralled by academic success in all its manifestations. Just seeing, reading, or even imagining what humanity has done, is doing and is yet to do with their acquired knowledge is something that fills me with great awe. I think this reverence to knowledge and its power stems from my late dad who, despite not setting foot inside a classroom, would deeply marvel at how different forms of technology worked.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State?
Four years.
Why did you choose Iowa State?
Before joining ISU, I had a term-limited position at the University of Iowa where I had the privilege to serve as a resident librarian. My term there was coming to an end when I saw a librarian position advertised at ISU’s Parks Library. I put in my application and was fortunate to be granted an interview then offered the position.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I work in the Research & amp; Instruction Department as the library liaison to Journalism and Mass Communication as well as Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management departments. Among the things I do include working with my assigned departments in various ways such as visiting classrooms upon invitation by faculty to help students know where to find resources for their projects and assignments. I also create and maintain research guides for the various programs in the departments as well as libguides with resources tailored for specific courses. As the point person for the departments, I respond to questions by faculty and students who need help with something related to the library. Also, I do Collection Development & amp; Management of resources to support research and teaching in the departments. On top of that, I am also one of the Library-160 instructors where I guide students as they work through the half-semester information literacy course. The library also has an instant chat service which I help with.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of the job is visiting classes in the departments I work with. What makes this quite interesting to me is that students are always very appreciative to learn that the library has dedicated personnel to meet their various needs including helping them locate resources for their research and assignments.
In what ways can students collaborate with the library?
Students are encouraged to recommend library purchases for items they really need for their work. They are also encouraged to actively partner with their liaisons for help in a variety of ways including learning how to use bibliographic managers, finding resources for their projects, and even making suggestions as to what additional services they would like the library to offer.
What tips and tricks do you have for students to interact with or use the library?
My first tip would be for students to know who their liaisons are and try to initiate contact to figure out how they can work together. The other tip is to visit the library frequently to enjoy the ambience and welcoming seating spaces in the building. That will help create a more wholesome college experience with lasting memories that they’ll savor with relish in the years to come.
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
I’ve always been intrigued by the Jack Trice story. The unhinged dedication with which he responded to his call is truly inspiring.
