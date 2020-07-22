Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen and Ames Mayor John Haila will participate in the final part of “Taking the Lead 2020."
“Taking the Lead 2020” is the final town hall that will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday with the topic of policing and policy decisions that are developed and enforced within a community.
Ames NAACP President Edna Clinton, members of the NAACP and the city of Ames have all partnered together to create the series “Taking the Lead 2020: Policing & Justice.” Clinton came up with the idea to show the community of Ames the police department is not capable of unjust and brutal behavior.
The event, as well as protests, took place after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was asphyxiated by former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.
“Residents of Ames and Story County, we can no longer sit back and idyllically believe that this will not, or cannot, happen in our communities,” Clinton said in a statement. “Therefore it is time that we do something. That we come together as a community and cease simply talking. Talking is no longer enough. There has to be some type of evidence to say and to indicate that policing in Ames, Iowa, is consciously, moment by moment, giving priority to protect and serve all in its truest sense of the words.”
The goals for adapting the social justice and criminal justice policies came from the Ames City Council that related to diversity and inclusion rules to create an encouraging environment for the people in the community.
Questions for the panel can be submitted through the NAACP website and the town hall will take place on Zoom. Residents can also call 312-626-6799 to phone in during the meeting. It will also be broadcasted live on Mediacom Channel 12 and livestreamed through the city’s website and YouTube channel.
Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, will be moderating the event and the video will be archived on the city of Ames website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.