Iowa State has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth week of spring semester classes.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 2.4 percent. The overall positivity rate since Jan. 1 is 3.1 percent.
This is a decrease from the seventh week of classes, during which 19 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Since Jan. 1 , there have been 373 cases of COVID-19 reported on campus. Iowa State has now reported 2,492 cases.
Of the new positive cases, two were faculty members, seven were staff members and 15 were students. Seven of the cases were self-reports.
There are 27 individuals currently in active isolation, and 76 individuals have been in quarantine over the last two weeks.
One on-campus quarantine room is in use. All on-campus isolation rooms are currently available.
Iowa State has received no reports of COVID-19-related hospitalizations within the campus community, but individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws.
COVID-19 results will continue to be updated weekly on Iowa State's COVID-19 dashboard.
