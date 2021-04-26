Iowa State has reported a total of 36 positive COVID-19 cases for the 13th week of spring semester classes.
This is a decrease from what was reported in week 12.
There have been 660 cases of COVID-19 on campus this semester and 2,779 total cases this school year.
Out of the new cases, three are Iowa State staff members and 33 are students.
There are 46 individuals actively in isolation and 61 individuals have been in quarantine over the last two weeks. All on-campus isolation rooms are available. All on-campus quarantine rooms are available.
No COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported since Jan. 1.
Iowa State will resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the pause on all Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Students that receive the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be required to get their second dose on campus.
Vaccine updates will be posted on the vaccination dashboard.
COVID-19 results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.