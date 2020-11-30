During the week of Thanksgiving, Iowa State reported 57 total positive COVID-19 tests.
These results include those of asymptomatic individuals from pre-break testing. The week's positivity rate was reported to be 2.38 percent, nearly half the positivity rate of the previous week.
Iowa State now has 2,971 total coronavirus cases.
This number is lower than what has been seen the past few weeks due to students returning home for break. Over 2,000 test results were received that week. Prior to pre-break testing, the number of individuals who got tested remained around 1,000, spiking to 1,933 after "Halloweekend."
The cumulative positivity rate, not including move-in testing, is 9 percent.
Of the new cases, two were faculty, 12 were staff and 43 were students.
Currently, 135 individuals are in isolation and 249 have been in quarantine over the last two weeks. There are 12 on-campus isolation rooms and five on-campus quarantine rooms in use.
Iowa State has not received any reports of campus community member hospitalizations and will continue to update information on the COVID-19 dashboard through Winter Break.
