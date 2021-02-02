This week's Academic Success Center tips
My name is Jenna and I am an ambassador at the Academic Success Center (ASC). I am a junior in marketing and business analytics here at Iowa State. In my personal life, organization is one of the simplest things to do but also the most important. I like to use a planner to stay organized. It’s as simple as writing all my assignments and important dates down. It can make my life feel less stressful and gives me more time to prepare for upcoming events.
Why do you think organization is important in school? One reason is because there is so much to balance. A few ways you can track all of your information in one place is by using a planner or an online site like Google Calendar.
The ASC also has several great organizational resources. One great resource to implement at the beginning of the year is the Semester-At-A-Glance. This resource has every date for the year in one place and makes visualizing easy. We also have a Week-At-A-Glance. This is very similar to an agenda and can be a great resource to properly allocate your time.
A good strategy when trying to get organized is to record what you need to do in this order: non-negotiables such as class, work and student organization meetings; health and wellness such as meals, sleep and workouts; study time; and free time.
This week's adviser is Stacey Wertzberger, she/her/hers, who is an academic adviser from Spencer, Iowa.
How would you introduce yourself?
I love music, food and being active with my family and friends. In my free time, I like to cook, bake and entertain, as well as go to concerts and travel. Even though I typically hibernate during the Iowa winter months, you can still catch me sledding with my four kids.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State University?
Two years
Why did you choose Iowa State University?
I am an alumni of ISU and love the campus. I graduated from the HRIM: hotel, restaurant and institution management major — this is what our current hospitality management major used to be called.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I am here to assist students and be a resource for them during their college career, whether it is looking for an internship, answering questions regarding ISU policies or just checking in with students to make sure they are on track to graduate on their timeline.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
I never thought that my first time to Disney World would be with 21 college students. Last year, I co-taught a class that took 21 college students new to the event and hospitality management major to Orlando, Florida, on a trip to show them the behind-the-scenes of the hospitality industry. It was so much fun.
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
As much as I love my job, I am not always able to respond to emails within 24 hours.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my job is working with students and hearing the stories of their challenges, triumphs and experiences. I love being able to take a front seat to their college story and being able to see how much they grow throughout their time at Iowa State University.
What advice do you have for students?
Get to know your professors, advisers and staff here at Iowa State University. They really are all here for you and they all want you to succeed. If you are needing assistance or have a question, just email them. They do not know what is going on if you do not tell them. Also, in the future, you will need references and possibly recommendations. This is a great way to start connections early.
Get out of your comfort zone. Whether this is taking a new class that you are interested in, talking to the person next to you in class or even applying for the position/internship that you think you are not qualified for, getting out of your comfort zone is where we all grow. Sometimes the stories we tell ourselves are worse than the actual outcome. Sometimes that uncomfortableness we feel just means that we are growing to the person we were meant to be.
Take your college story into your own hands. There are so many resources at Iowa State to ensure students succeed. If you are needing assistance or have questions, please make sure you are asking or trying to find the answers.
Favorite location to eat, hang out or work on campus?
I love to walk to the Student Innovation Center and get coffee at the Sparks cafe on the fourth floor.
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
I love the story about the Zodiac at the Memorial Union on ISU campus. Even though I've heard that the architect/designer intended for wear by users on the bronze by raising it up and even though I don't have a lot of tests at my age, I still can't bring myself to walk over it.
What hobbies do you have?
I love to cook, bake, run and participate in triathlons.
Favorite place to eat, hang out or work beyond campus?
I could eat Great Plain's Pizza every week!
