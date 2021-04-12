Speaking Success: Nathan Ross

Editor's Note: This is part 12 in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
This week's Academic Success Center tips
Continuing from last week, think about the resources you plan to use to stay on top of your time.
What resources have you been using to manage your time? What do you like about it or what have you altered for it to be better for you?
The adviser
This week's adviser is Nathan Ross, he/him/his, who is originally from East Moline, Illinois.
How would you introduce yourself?
I am a proud Iowa State alumnus (2008, B.S. civil engineering) and I’m so happy to be back at Iowa State as a staff member! I truly enjoy working with college students and genuinely want to see them succeed. In my free time, you’ll find me watching Netflix or hanging out with my nieces and nephew.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State?
This is my sixth year at Iowa State and my second year in mechanical engineering. Prior to coming to mechanical engineering, I worked for the Department of Residence.
Why did you choose Iowa State?
From the first time I stepped on campus as a high school senior doing a campus visit, I knew Iowa State was going to be a second home for me! I loved my experience as an undergrad — there were so many activities happening on campus, groups to join, events to attend. I was encouraged by mentors to attend another university for graduate school so I could get a new experience, but I always hoped I would get the opportunity to return here — and now I’m back!
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I’m here to help students as they navigate their college journey. As an adviser, I want to provide my students with as much information as possible so they can make the best decisions for them.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
I never thought I would teach in my role; however, I’ve enjoyed teaching mechanical engineering students in ENGR 101!
What is something you want people to know about your job?
Academic advisers work all year long, even during breaks and during the summer.
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
I’m not just here to talk about what classes to take next semester. Feel free to come to me with any questions or issues! Even if I can’t directly help with it, I’ll get you pointed in the right direction.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I love being able to celebrate wins with my students! Whether that is getting an internship, bringing up a class grade or taking a leadership position on campus, I enjoy seeing my students being happy and successful!
What advice do you have for students?
- Reach out! Advisers (and all faculty and staff) want to see you succeed, and we are here to help you!
- Find something that makes you happy and do that! Money is important, but it’s not everything.
- Get involved! Your college experience is so much greater when you find a club or organization to be involved with.
- Take care of your well-being! College is hard, especially now during this COVID pandemic. Take time to nourish your physical/mental/emotional health.
Favorite location to eat, hangout or work on campus?
My favorite location is Central Campus, especially when I can catch the carillon concert at the Campanile. Central Campus has beautiful scenery, and I love seeing students enjoying it.
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
Even though I’m not a student anymore, I will still walk around the zodiac in the front entrance of the Memorial Union. It’s one of the odd, fun traditions that I want to keep alive.
What groups on campus are you affiliated with beyond your advising job?
I am the adviser for the Relay For Life (RFL) student organization at Iowa State, and I absolutely love being a part of that group! RFL is affiliated with the American Cancer Society (ACS), which supports cancer patients, survivors and caregivers as they navigate their cancer journeys. RFL raises funds throughout the year to help fund the mission and services of ACS. RFL also plans the annual Relay For Life event for Iowa State, the city of Ames and Story County. If you would like more information about RFL or if you need connected to the resources/services of the ACS, please find us on Facebook or email us at RelayForLife@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.