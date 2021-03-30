Speaking Success: Melody Schobert

Editor's Note: This is part 10 in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
This week's Academic Success Center tips
After introducing some helpful study resources last week, it’s really important that you reflect how you can take these resources and make them your own. What can you do to make them the most effective for you? What materials will you use while cycling through study time? These are all questions that will continue to develop your study habits.
Now that you know how to structure your study time, think about what material helps you the most. Do you prefer flashcards, working out problems or rereading the important chapters in the text book?
The adviser
This week's adviser is Melody Schobert, she/her/hers, who is an academic adviser. She is originally from Nevada, Iowa.
How would you introduce yourself?
I am a professional academic adviser who greatly enjoys assisting students navigate through their undergraduate experiences. My background includes substitute teaching at all levels, music and counselor education, working in career services and serving as a faculty member at various institutions. One of my positions provided the opportunity to teach two classes involving travel to Singapore, and I traveled as a member of a German band on a 10-day tour of Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Austria and Germany.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State University?
This is my 19th year at Iowa State, my ninth in the Ivy College of Business.
Why did you choose Iowa State University?
Both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees are from Iowa State. I consider Iowa State and Ames home. It was amazing to note how much stronger Iowa State is in many areas than other universities where I served and how well-recognized it is at other colleges.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I guide students through their undergraduate academic experience. This involves taking on diverse roles depending on the needs of students, college, and university.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
I never thought I would go into a job involving a lot of paperwork. There is a lot of paperwork associated with academic advising!
What is something you want people to know about your job?
It is something people do because they truly want to assist students. No two days are the same!
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
I truly care about my students and want to see them succeed! Part of that is assisting them with learning how to navigate their experiences themselves while at Iowa State, which, in turn, will provide skills and confidence in their careers and lives.
What is your favorite part of your job?
It is rewarding to see students’ growth over the time they are with us, moving from young adults just out of high school or a community college to confident college graduates ready to move into their careers of choice and become ethical, productive citizens.
What advice do you have for students?
Find what is important to you and be the best you can be. Use the resources you have at Iowa State to assist with finding what is important to you. When you figure this out, other things start making more sense; they become relevant and motivation increases!
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
Thomas Sutherland, an Iowa State alumnus (master’s and doctorate), was captured and held hostage in Iran for six-and-a-half years. During one of his first press conferences upon his return to the U.S., he talked about the bells of Iowa State, which he had appreciated as a student. "So when I heard them ring out 72 bells on the occasion of my 72nd month [in captivity], I was extremely happy.”
The memory of the bells of Iowa State was something that helped him survive a very difficult time in his life. As an alumna of the Iowa State music program who had once toured the Campanile, his story touched me deeply. His story helped raise the funds to restore the Campanile, which was in very poor shape at the time. The Campanile you enjoy today is thanks in part to Thomas Sutherland.
What do you like to do outside of work?
Time with my family, playing with the Ames Municipal Band (trombone), listening to music, counted cross stitch and reading.
Do you have any pets or a favorite animal?
I do not currently have a pet, as I am not supposed to have pets where I live. My favorite animals are horses and dogs; I once owned a quarter horse bought from the Iowa State herd.
