Speaking Success: Matt Brown

Editor's Note: This is part five in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
This week's Academic Success Center tips
Sometimes when there is an upcoming test, we know what material we need to study but don’t know how to structure it or when to start studying. At the Academic Success Center (ASC), we recommend a 5 Day Study Plan. This is structured so you can study a couple hours each day and will help you avoid cramming the night before an exam. When students utilize this, they also feel more confident going into exams.
Another great way to structure studying is by using intense study sessions or the Pomodoro Technique. This allows you to set a goal to work toward, intensely study for 30 to 50 minutes, and then assess how much that time of study helped you. You can continue to cycle through this for as many times as you need.
As a student myself, I would really recommend trying to implement the 5 Day Study Plan into your test prep at least one time and give it shot. Testing can be really stressful, but whenever I use the 5 Day Study Plan, I always feel less stress and much more confident.
The adviser
This week's adviser is Matt Brown, he/him/his, who is a student services specialist originally from West Des Moines, Iowa.
How would you introduce yourself?
Energetic and grateful, I consider myself a life-long learner and work-in-progress. I love working with and advocating for public education at all levels as the great social and moral opportunity for equity. I believe we are all students, we are all leaders and we all have innate strengths and intelligence to offer the world.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State University?
1+ in academic advising.
Why did you choose Iowa State University?
I grew up in south-central Minnesota as the son of parents forever grateful for how Ames and Iowa State University transformed their lives in the late 1970s. My educational and career story continues from that original love and gratitude.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I am the utility player for the chemical and biological engineering department, helping our team of faculty, staff and students be successful through timely efforts and collaborations.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
Work the majority of time at home (during the pandemic).
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
I strive to make each of them feel that they are the most important person in the world and that their unfolding story is a bestseller!
What is your favorite part of your job?
Forming real connections with students when a situation allows us to problem-solve together.
What advice do you have for students?
The undergraduate college experience can be summed up well with a quote from the motion picture "Hope Floats": "Beginnings are scary. Endings are usually sad, but it’s what’s in the middle that counts. So, when you find yourself at the beginning, just give hope a chance to float up. And it will.”
Each semester is its own chapter full of hopeful encounters and opportunities. The gratitude and wisdom you can learn as a college student, truly getting to know the person you are and the person you wish to become for the world, is just as important as any academic major you pursue. History does not repeat itself, yet it does rhyme. Find your connections, create the community you want to embrace and cultivate the love of learning as you forever develop into Cyclone truth.
Favorite location to eat, hangout or work on campus?
Coffee from SPARKS, the 100 percent student-run cafe on the fourth floor of the beautiful Student Innovation Center.
Do you have any pets or a favorite animal?
Penguins (favorite animal)
Favorite place to eat, hangout or work beyond campus?
Hickory Park
First word that comes to mind to describe yourself? Explain?
Grateful. I have been given so much love, patience and privilege in my life that I am motivated to do more and be more for others in return.
