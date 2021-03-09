Speaking Success: Mary Krajicek Meier

Editor's Note: This is part seven in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
The adviser
This week's adviser is Mary Krajicek Meier, she/her/hers, who is an associate clinical professor of kinesiology and director of the Athletic Training Program. She is originally from Gretna, Nebraska.
How would you introduce yourself?
Hi. I'm Mary Krajicek Meier.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State University?
27 years.
Why did you choose Iowa State University?
I initially came as a graduate assistant, and I never left.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I coordinate the Athletic Training Program [and] teach and advise students.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
Earn my Ph.D.
What is something you want people to know about your job?
What an athletic trainer does and how valuable they are to the health care of athletes, patients and active people.
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
I would want my advisees to know how much I care about their entire experience at Iowa State and to always reach out to me if they have questions, concerns or just want to help navigating.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Meeting new students, teaching students about my profession and continuing to learn each and every day.
What advice do you have for students?
Enjoy the time in college because it goes fast. Get involved with activities to meet people. Don't be afraid of your instructors. Go to class, and get out and explore Ames.
Favorite location to eat, hangout or work on campus?
Central Campus or the courtyard by Lagomarcino Hall.
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
Lancelot and Elaine; the various sculptures on campus and what they represent.
What hobbies do you have?
Reading, walking, word search puzzles, watching sports, taking an occasional nap.
Do you have any pets or a favorite animal?
Two dogs (a German Shepard and a pit bull/boxer puppy) and a fish
What is your zodiac sign and what do you think it says about you?
Capricorn — hardworking, loyal friend, love my family and family traditions.
Favorite place to eat, hangout or work beyond campus?
Aunt Maude's, anywhere warm (beach) or scenic (mountains).
First word that comes to mind to describe yourself? Explain?
Perseverance
"I can succeed at anything I put my mind to."
I worked full time as the Iowa State volleyball athletic trainer, athletic training program director, instructor and advisor for 23 years, and during this time, I took courses and earned my Ph.D. in education. I also had four children who were in various activities requiring excellent time management skills, balance and tons of patience.
