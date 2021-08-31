Editor's Note: This is part 14 in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
This week's Academic Success Center tips
My name is Jenna Tolle and I am a Peer Coach for the Academic Success Center. I am a senior majoring in Marketing and Business Analytics with a minor in Accounting. I’m super excited to be back on campus for one last year! Throughout my time at Iowa State I have found a lot of joy in getting involved on campus, especially in the Ivy College of Business. With this comes a lot of time commitment, so I had to learn early on how to develop a system to manage my time.
I know Elisa gave some great organizational tips last week to help with time management and I want to emphasize finding something that works for you. When it comes to getting organized and time management there are so many different resources and methods, so really try hard to find one that makes sense to you and that allows you to get your assignments in on time and get to your commitments on time. The Academic Success Center has an upcoming workshop on time management to help students get their semester started right. This workshop will be held at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7th in 0060 Hixson-Lied and you can go to our website to get registered!
I also want to mention that when mapping out your entire semester it can be easy to get overwhelmed. There can be a lot of assignments and exams, and it can be intimidating when first writing it all down. I am here to let you know that you are not alone and there are countless resources, like the Academic Success Center, and people, like an advisor or friend, who are going to help you do great things!
The adviser
This week's adviser is Diann Burright, she/her/hers, who is originally from Graettinger, Iowa.
How would you introduce yourself?
I’m a small-town farm girl who always loved school and never wanted to leave, so I made a career of “college”.
How many years have you worked at Iowa State?
I’ve worked at ISU two different times – for a total of 18 years (and counting).
Why did you choose Iowa State?
I came here to earn my master’s degree because it was a public institution (i.e. affordable) – and I followed my (now) husband who had a job nearby.
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
I help guide students navigating their academic pathway to graduation (and lead/support other business advisors in doing the same).
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
I never thought I’d sign so many forms!
What is something you want people to know about your job?
The advising process is more than just “telling students which classes to take”. Advisers are often called on to interpret policy, make referrals (personal and academic), help motivate and support students and clear obstacles or hurdles for students navigating something they’ve not necessarily seen or done before.
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
Advisers care about our students and even when we have to tell students “no” or provide guidance/answers you don’t want to hear, we’re not trying to be mean or prevent you from doing what you want. It’s our job to ‘get in your way’ sometimes to prevent a serious misstep that will derail your success. We celebrate your successes nearly as much as you do, and want to help you have as many of those as possible.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I love watching students go from tentative, anxious first-year students to confident, successful college graduates. Hearing about their successes in class, clarity about major and career decisions and that first job or career path – there’s a sense of pride in that for advisers, too!
What advice do you have for students?
Meet with your adviser regularly – rely on them to guide you, but do your part, too – read your degree audit, research courses/majors and do some planning on your own. Then when we meet, we’ll have a great conversation about your thoughts and desires and work it out in partnership. I would also tell students to try things that feel a little scary (in a good way!) – you don’t learn or grow much until you stretch yourself – don’t be afraid to explore a bit. Don’t just ‘go along’ with others around you, either – make your own path and be true to yourself/who you want to be.
What hobbies do you have?
Reading, biking, shopping, yard work and walking.
What is your zodiac sign and what do you think it says about you?
Libra – scales are the symbol, and that seems to fit me pretty well. I appreciate harmony among people and balance in my life (as much as that is possible), but I’m also a bit independent and don’t always conform.
Favorite place to eat, hangout, or work beyond campus?
Favorite location to eat – Heaping Plato at the Hub. Favorite place to work on Campus – Gerdin (it’s an awesome space)! Favorite place to hangout – nearly anywhere on campus in the fall when the leaves are changing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.