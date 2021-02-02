Editor's Note: This is part three in the Iowa State Daily’s “Speaking Success” series.
This week's Academic Success Center tips
My name is Jenna and I am an ambassador at the Academic Success Center (ASC). I am a junior in marketing and business analytics here at Iowa State. I am a very goal-oriented person and I like to set a lot of goals for myself. I tend to struggle when it comes to staying accountable and taking the steps needed to reach my goal. One strategy I like to use is finding an accountability partner. Even if I just tell someone my goal, it motivates me to prove to them that I could reach it!
Think back to a time when you reached a goal for yourself. How did you feel? Reaching goals can be so rewarding, but meeting them is not always easy. That is why goal setting is such an important part of academic success.
For some people, setting goals isn’t a problem. The problem comes in seeing them out to the end. One way you can help be accountable for your goals is to create smart goals. This helps you make your goals specific and helps you list out ways you are going to meet them.
If you struggle with setting goals or accountability, the ASC has a great option that can help with both. We have academic coaches you can schedule an appointment with to go over resources and help steer you in the right direction when it comes to goal setting.
The adviser
This week's adviser is Austin Haytko, he/him/his, who is an academic adviser from Bennington, Vermont.
How would you introduce yourself?
Hey, how’s it going? It’s a pleasure to meet you!
How many years have you worked at Iowa State University?
Three-ish years.
Why did you choose Iowa State University?
My wife had an internship opportunity at Iowa State and we decided to move here. So, I guess it chose us?
How would you explain your job to someone who doesn’t know what it is?
Academic advisers are a hybrid between teachers and consultants. We do our best to help figure out academic problems and give students the tools needed to solve issues in the future.
What is something you never thought you would do in your job?
Not at Iowa State, but as an adviser elsewhere, I have been in a dunk tank multiple times for beginning-of-the-year celebrations.
What is something you want people to know about your job?
As advisers, we wish we had a magic button that could solve any issue. However, we are part of the bigger university academic success team. Sometimes, to get the best answer or help, we have to refer students to other offices on campus.
What is something you want your advisees to know about your job?
I am not just an adviser! I am a club adviser, course instructor, course coordinator and sit on multiple university committees.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I always feel great when I am able to teach students the tools to succeed without me. If a student makes an appointment just to talk because they have everything figured out, that makes my day.
What advice do you have for students?
My best piece of advice is to get a planner/calendar. No, not the one in your phone, one that you can write stuff down in. It is really nice to be able to put in 15 or 20 minutes at the beginning of the week/month/semester to write all you need to do and then be able to plan things out around those dates. It also lets you schedule study time so that you have more free time to enjoy the semester. AND if something comes up, it's easier to move things around without forgetting anything.
A favorite story from working at Iowa State University?
I proposed to my wife on the green space north of the Campanile. Not under it, that’s too cliche…
Favorite location to eat, hangout or work on campus?
Business Café (when open), Wanda is the best!
A favorite piece of campus history or folklore surrounding the campus?
The Campanile lunch music. Maybe not "history" in the purest sense, but that clock can play a mean Pokemon theme.
What hobbies do you have?
I cook, cycle (I have done 10,000 miles on my stationary bike in five years), play video games, play D&D and I really enjoy board games!
Do you have any pets or a favorite animal?
One cat, her name is Shalashashka. Shashka for short.
What is your zodiac sign and what do you think it says about you?
I’m a Pisces. They say it's both the youngest and oldest sign. I fall on the oldest side. Many people think my real age is around 350 years old.
Favorite place to eat, hangout or work beyond campus?
Café B hands down. Say I sent you and they will give you great service and no discount.
