The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 58 new COVID-19 deaths and 977 new positive cases in the state on Thursday.
This is now the second day in a row for the state to report over 50 COVID-19 deaths, with IDPH reporting 56 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The statewide death toll is now at 5,033.
IDPH reported 977 new positive cases in the state, putting the total number of positive cases in the state at 322,513.
As of Thursday, Story County has reported 9,100 total positive cases and 41 total deaths.
