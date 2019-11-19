Students had the opportunity to go to the Rotunda on the first floor of Curtiss Hall to answer trivia questions pertaining to international travel Tuesday.
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ study abroad program hosted the “Global Trivia” event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is a part of International Education Week at Iowa State. The week of Nov. 18-22 recognizes the benefits of studying abroad and taking part in exchange programs, according to the International Education Week website. This is the second year the university is celebrating the week.
Megan Behrends, senior in agricultural and life sciences education, was present at the event. Behrends said she has participated in study abroad before and works in the study abroad office as well.
“I went to Spain over spring break last spring,” Behrends said. “Now I work for the study abroad office as a student travel consultant and I really enjoy it.”
Students who played the global trivia walked up to the study abroad booth and got to choose from one of the seven continents to be quizzed on. In addition to testing their travel knowledge, the event was a way for students to ask questions about studying abroad.
“The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences office is putting on this global trivia event for students to just come by and interact with our student travel consultants,” Behrends said. “[We] are here to basically just talk about study abroad and help students figure out if they want to study abroad by putting out questions about global opportunities as well as just trivia questions.”
The trivia participants walked away with more awareness of the college’s study abroad opportunities as well as a prize of their choosing. The prizes ranged from pieces of candy to international gifts from different countries.
A sample question from the Europe category of questions asked, "What delicacy do people from France eat over 40,000 tons of each year?"
The answer? Snails.
Sierra Long, freshman in animal science, also participated in the trivia. Her question asked which country has a new study abroad program through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The answer was China, which is somewhere Long said she has travelled to before and hopes to travel to again through study abroad.
Sometimes students may be hesitant to pursue study abroad opportunities. This can be due to many factors, but Behrends said a big factor is the price of the trips.
“A big concern is always the cost,” Behrends said. “Thankfully our office offers quite a bit of scholarship money, so as long as you apply for a scholarship you’re more than likely to get one. We give over $200,000 in scholarships to students studying abroad, whether it’s that spring break program or it’s a long semester or summer abroad.”
Behrends said she realizes that studying abroad can be a time and money commitment, but it is worth the resources to persuade students who might have a hard time deciding to travel.
“Even though it may cost you a little bit of time and money, it’s definitely an amazing experience,” Behrends said. “[It] will open up your eyes to a whole new global perspective that you can’t get by just sitting in a classroom on campus.”
The global trivia event isn’t the only event the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is hosting during International Education Week. On Thursday there will be a student discussion panel 5-6:30 p.m. in 13 Curtiss Hall. The panel will be hosted by students that have been involved in study abroad programs and they will be answering questions about upcoming trips.
