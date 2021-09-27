The Graduate and Professional Student Senate representatives met with the Board of Regents to discuss recognizing Juneteenth as a university holiday.
Under reports from the Senate Engagement officer, GPSS senators reported the Regents are on board with officially recognizing the federal holiday, it is just a matter of working through logistics for the summer calendar.
GPSS members also spoke with the Regents about reporting harassment in universities, and if the university should oversee the reporters, or if they should go elsewhere.
Kevin Chiteri, a graduate student majoring in genetics and genomics, won the special election for Conference Chair. Chiteri said he was excited for his newfound role within the Senate.
One of his goals with this position is to have a conference including the different colleges at Iowa State to give them a voice. Chiteri said he sees his new position as a challenge, but also an opportunity to get more research out to the community at Iowa State.
The Associate Vice President of Student Health & Wellness and Director of the Thielen Student Health Center Dr. Erin Baldwin gave a presentation with the Director of Student Wellness Dr. Brian Vanderheyden.
Baldwin’s presentation addressed the different health services offered at Iowa State such as the Rec, student counseling and Thielen Student Health Center services. She said there will be a mobile flu clinic at Parks Library on Wednesdays during the month of October from 10a.m.-2p.m. Flu vaccines will also be available starting Oct. 4 at the Student Health Center in addition to the flu clinic already taking place.
Vanderheyden’s presentation addressed Green Dot which is a program dealing with power-based violence protection. He also addressed food insecurity which included the news that The SHOP had relocated to Beyer Hall.
GPSS will next meet on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Room at the Memorial Union, or the meeting can be accessed virtually.
