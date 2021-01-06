Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia's Senate runoffs, one of the highest-stake races in history.
The Associated Press declared Warnock early Wednesday morning, making him the first Black senator elected from Georgia. With 98 percent of estimated votes reported, Warnock won with 50.6 percent while Loeffler had 49.4
As for the second runoff taking place between incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, it is still too close to call. With 98 percent of votes reported, Ossoff sits at 50.20 percent while Perdue trails slightly at 49.80 percent.
Top Georgia election official, Gabriel Sterling hinted Wednesday morning that Ossoff would likely win with margins that would exceed recount requirements, according to the New York Times.
If Ossoff wins, the Senate will be a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, and the first time in six years Democrats will operate a majority in the U.S. Senate.
Steffen Schmidt, University professor emeritus in the political science department said this was the highest stake race he has ever seen. On top of the election, Wednesday the joint session of congress to certify the Electoral College.
Schmidt said this adds to the tension and excitement of the races but another factor is Trump.
“This is the highest stake election ever because of President Trump, who is so powerful and controversial which has really raised the stakes so high,” Schmidt said.
The certification is usually an overlooked ceremonial procedure but as President Donald Trump continues to deny the results of the presidential election some Republicans are also not going down without a fight. Rep. Paul Gosar, along with other representatives and senators objected to the counting of electoral votes in Arizona.
Schmidt said regardless of close races whichever party has the most votes wins and for the losing party there is always a chance to gain seats in the next election in two years.
“There is alway hope but if you got a majority in the Senate or even a tie, which this would be, you are golden because you can then work with the President and the house,” Schmidt said. “Having the House, Senate and President is a pretty darn good situation.”
Another notable is the demographic change Georgia has seen this election year. A traditionally red state that turned a pale blue in the presidential election now is also represented by two Democrat senators.
Schmidt said there are more suburban and urban voters as well as migrants from the northern states settling in booming cities like Atlanta.
“You have people leaving New England and Pennsylvania and those voters tend to be more liberal and moderate,” Schmidt said.
Along with demographic shifts and the work of mobilizers such as Stacey Abrams Georgia could continue to see this shift. Even if Perdue wins against Ossoff, Schmidt said there are enough moderate Republicans who are unhappy with the current administration Biden can work with to pass legislation.
“There are just so many things we got to fix and I think both Democrats and Republicans realize that,” Schmidt said. “Americans, even though we have a bunch of big disagreements, I think most Americans want those problems fixed and to fix them you gotta cooperate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.