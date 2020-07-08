The final candidate for the senior vice president of Student Affairs position is virtually coming in from Ohio.
After nearly seven years of dedication to Iowa State students, Martino Harmon, who served as the last senior vice president for Student Affairs, has moved onto his next adventure at the University of Michigan as the vice president of student life.
Thomas Gibson, vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University, is the final candidate for the next senior vice president for Student Affairs at Iowa State University.
Gibson currently holds a doctorate in educational leadership in higher education administration and he’s currently responsible for serving as an advocate for student interests, development and wellness, according to his resume. He’s also responsible for strategic planning, visioning and stakeholder engagement.
Erin Baldwin, assistant vice president for student health and wellness and director of the Thielen Student Health Center, has been serving as the interim senior vice president since June 5.
The virtual forum will take place 1 p.m. Thursday on Webex. Each candidate will be announced one day before their visit. The forum will be recorded and archived for later viewing after the campus visits have concluded. Participants are invited to submit an online candidate feedback form after each forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.