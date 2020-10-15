A sea of people in Make America Great Again attire was requested by President Donald Trump to vote red come election night.
The mass of adoring fans cheered for Trump as he walked onto stage Wednesday night for his rally at the Des Moines International Airport.
The election was one of many topics Trump briefed on throughout the night while continually commenting on his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. This all followed Trump’s recent refusal to participate in a virtual debate against Biden; nevertheless, his argument was consistent.
“A vote for Republicans is a vote for safe communities, great jobs and a limitless future for all Americans,” Trump said.
Trump accused Biden of giving up American industrial jobs to other countries like China and went on to say Biden is a corrupt politician that should not be allowed to run for presidency.
“He lied to you over and over because he is trying to cover up a massive pay for play scandal at the heart of his vice presidency,” Trump said. “Everybody knows it, everybody in Washington knows it, we have known it for a long time. The fact is there has never been an administration more corrupt than the Obama-Biden administration.”
Trump shared his spotlight with Iowa Republican leaders such as Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufman, former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Trickling down from the presidential election, Trump also reminded voters to support and show up to the polls for him and his fellow Republican comrades.
“You made the right choice a long time ago with a man named Sen. Chuck Grassley,” Trump said. “And you made the right choice, and you are going to do it again with, I hope, because she is great, Sen. Joni Ernst.”
Trump said he has done more for Iowa, farmers, ranchers and the farm belt than any other president. Trump also talked about “draining the swamp” and taking down the corruptness in Washington.
“They are showing us what big government, socialist, liberal agenda looks like,” Reynolds said. “It is not safe, it is not pretty and it is not sustainable. They want to open the border, raise your taxes and pack the courts. They want to do away with the Electoral College, the list goes on and on.”
Reynolds also spoke on other issues she and the Trump Administration plan to focus on in the years to come.
“This administration and this governor will never ever abandon our law enforcement and will never defund our police who are keeping our community safe and enroll the life that we have come to know and love, and expect,” Reynolds said.
These same liberals are living behind gated communities as they allow illegal immigrants to flood communities with gangs and illegal drugs, Trump said. This was the exact message attendees came to hear.
Herman Kutz, U.S. Navy veteran, said he already knows all the issues Trump covers but he came to support his leader and he loves how Trump makes liberals lose their minds.
“For 20 years or more, I have been putting up with Republicans not fighting back,” Kutz said. “Democrats do not hold the moral high ground. Finally, someone is fighting back the Democrats, who are scum of the earth.”
Small business owner Tina Drahota is from Oakland, Iowa, and said she has been a Republican her whole life but appreciates Trump for not being an established politician.
“We watch Trump, we watch Fox News every day, so I just wanted to be a part of it,” Drahota said. “I pretty much know what he is going to say, but he always says something else that just makes it exciting and gives energy. I believe all of us need to come together and the country needs to see how much he is loved.”
Trump also took shots at mainstream media for their coverage of the impeachment trials, which he referred to as “false and libelist stories.”
This past week, Iowa broke over 100,000 cases of COVID-19, which Biden said is not good enough for Iowans in a statement issued Wednesday.
“President Trump isn’t coming to the Hawkeye State to offer words of comfort to those suffering, or a helping hand to the Iowans who are out of a job, or an actual plan to get the virus under control,” Biden said in the statement. “Instead, he’s here to spread more lies about the pandemic and distract from his record of failure.”
Trump continued to push for the reopening of schools across the country despite COVID-19 cases.
Sherri Reinier is a registered nurse and originally from Texas but currently lives in Nevada, Iowa. Reinier said she faced criticism over social media for not wearing a mask to the rally, and her response is she wears one all day at work and doesn’t have to outside of that, but she did appreciate the availability of masks and hand sanitizer at the event.
With her at the rally was Reinier’s 16-year-old son. She said Trump is working toward a better America for her and her children.
“Trump seems to have my values,” Reinier said. “He is not the most politically correct person, and I don’t think he can fix decades of problems in four years nor can he do it in eight years, but I think we should give him a chance to get as much done as he can.”
This is exactly what Trump has in store if elected. Trump said his administration will land the first woman on the moon and first astronaut on Mars, as well as restoring patriotic education.
“This election is a choice between Trump recovery at a level no one has seen before, and a Biden depression,” Trump said.
Everyone was sent out with a reminder from Trump “to get the hell out to vote” because if he doesn’t win Iowa, he said he may never come back.
“Together, we are taking back our country,” Trump said. “We are returning the power to you, the American people. With your help, your devotion and your drive, we are going to keep on working and we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning and winning. Because we are one movement, we are one people and one family, we are one glorious nation under God.”
