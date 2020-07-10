The Iowa State University Department of Residence has announced its phased move in plan for students living on campus in the 2020-21 Academic year.
From Aug. 3-7, new students living in residence halls (besides Eaton and Martin) along with new families living in Schilletter Village can move in.
Then, new students living in Eaton hall, Martin hall, Fredericksen Court apartments and the SUV (Schilletter and University Village) apartments can move on either Aug. 10 or 11, along with students in other residence halls who chose this time or didn't have the opportunity to sign up for the first set of dates.
Returning students living in apartments and residence halls can move in on either Aug. 10 or Aug. 13-16.
Students will have a move-in form emailed to them "no later than July 17," according to Friday's email.
The Department of Residence (DOR) also announced some procedures for the move in process.
DOR stated in the email that it will try to test everyone entering on-campus housing, have roommates move in 24 hours apart and limit the number of students/families actively moving items in at any given time.
All students will start the move in process at the Lied Recreation Athletic Facility, which will have the check in center and testing available.
Friday's email states that students "will go in the building while your two move in helpers will remain in a vehicle."
Then students will be tested and receive all things needed for move in, including keys and if a university ID card for new students.
Students and their helpers will then go park at their dorm for an allotted one hour. Students who live in university apartments will have no time limit on parking.
Then, while wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance, students will move their belongings into their housing.
After an hour in residence hall parking lots, vehicles need to be moved to allow other students to move in.
There will be no move in carts or crew this year and DOR is limiting the number of helpers per student to just two.
Once students have moved into their rooms and are getting things set up, the DOR asks students to, "please close your door and limit your time in common areas."
Several dining locations will be open during the move in process.
DOR stated in the email that it'll do its best to accommodate these move in exceptions: people who want to move in outside of their designated time frame, siblings who are attending Iowa State and living on campus who want to move in on the same day and roommates who currently have regular in-person contact and want to move in at the same time.
If a student fits these criteria DOR asks them to make sure they sign up for a move in slot and to email housing@iastate.edu with the request.
All requests will receive responses by 5 p.m. on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.