Cynthia Paschen, a full-time volunteer at Mary Greeley Hospice, is the Democratic candidate in the race for the District 24 state Senate seat.
The Iowa Senate is part of the legislative branch of the state government and works alongside the governor to create laws and establish a state budget. This includes “passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes,” according to Ballotpedia.
Paschen, along with her work at Mary Greeley Hospice, has also worked at Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics, Ames Public Library, AIDS Coalition of Story County, ACCESS Shelter and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. While she has plans to improve Iowa health care, Paschen said ending this pandemic must be the top priority before anything else is discussed.
“We have had a very poor response from our governor and from leadership to the pandemic, and if we don’t get on top of this, nothing else is going to matter,” Paschen said. “I would want the governor to pass a statewide mask ordinance with penalties, and I would want to increase the testing that is happening.”
Along with her work experience in the medical field, Paschen said her background in journalism is also a reason she will be a good fit in the Senate.
“I am a journalism graduate from Iowa State University, so I worked as a reporter for, I think, five different newspapers, including the Daily, Paschen said. "And that was really helpful in learning how to ask questions, how to get information, learning about things like public records and open meetings laws — things like that are going to be really helpful if I’m successful in winning the state Senate."
One plan Paschen has is to make community college more accessible and affordable for Iowans.
“I think we have underfunded our community colleges. I think oftentimes, especially during a pandemic, it is the best solution for a person who has a job or has a child or is a single parent because the class sizes are smaller, the tuition is way lower,” Paschen said. “In the long term, I would like to see community college be free for Iowans who are trying to better themselves, who are trying to get a better job and work their way out of poverty. We have to help folks at the bottom get their education.”
Through her work experience and background in journalism, Paschen says her storytelling will play a key role in helping change Iowa for the better.
“I’ve heard so many good stories over the years, and one of the things I discovered while I was lobbying with Planned Parenthood and Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense is that a good story can get through to a legislator or a lobbyist,” Paschen said. “If you have a good story, they remember it."
