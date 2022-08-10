An Iowa State student was found dead at an apartment complex on Welch Avenue Wednesday.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, the Ames Police believes “there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.” Police arrived at the apartment complex in response to a report of a dead body, the Ames Police Department stated in a news release. Police transferred the person’s body to the state medical examiner’s office. The cause of death can not be determined until the autopsy is complete. The individual’s identity will not be released, as police are in the process of notifying the family.
“We are saddened to learn of the death of an Iowa State University student who was found today at a Welch Avenue apartment complex off campus,” a letter from the Office of the President stated. “This is a tragic loss, and our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim.”
As Ames Police continue to investigate, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 515-239-5133.
“We know this news has caused members of our community to feel anxious,” the letter from the Office of the President said. “... As we wait to learn more, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another.”
Resources for those who need:
Student Counseling Services, For crisis debriefing, mental health and well-being supportive services, 515-294-5056
Student Assistance, For support with academic needs, connections to campus and community resources, or unsure where to start, 515-294-1020
Thielen Student Health Center, For mental health and well-being support, 515-294-5801
Crisis Text Line, text “ISU” to 741741 (available 24/7)
Personal safety tips and resources, including the ISU Guardian App and Safe Ride
The Iowa State Daily will continue to update this article as more information is released.
