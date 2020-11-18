Since Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new coronavirus mitigation restrictions, Iowa State’s Recreation Services will switch to a subscription-based fitness instruction.
The fall 2020 fitness classes were originally scheduled to end Friday, according to Iowa State rec services Marketing Coordinator Raymond Schmidt. The latest proclamation from Reynolds cut the schedule short by a few days due to the suspension of group fitness in fitness centers through Dec. 10.
“Despite the vast array of changes, we still had a great experience with group fitness,” Schmidt said. “We were able to offer approximately 75 in-person fitness classes each week this semester.”
The restrictions include prohibitions of indoor gatherings of more than 15 people, outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people, as well as a mask mandate whenever an individual is inside a facility open to the public when unable to maintain social distancing for more than 15 minutes. The ban includes weddings, funerals and other family and social gatherings.
“Fitness on Demand is a passion project we have been working on since spring 2020, even before the pandemic started,” Schmidt said. “We have been working all semester to have the library of videos ready before the Winter Break. With the extended time away and health and wellness being of utmost importance during this time, we wanted to provide at-home options for the Cyclone community. Fitness on Demand provides an additional fitness outlet that would not normally be available.”
In conjunction to the in-person fitness classes, “Fitness on Demand,” rec services’ virtual instruction, will also be offered with no limits on how many people can join. Six of the fitness on-demand videos act as a preview to the full membership subscription — one video from each different fitness class.
The fee-based services are created to provide 24/7 access to fitness classes from home, Schmidt said.
The service has 35 pre-recorded workout videos in a number of different formats — yoga, Pilates, strength, HIIT, barre, core and stretching — created by Iowa State fitness instructors, he said.
“A variety of levels are offered to meet the needs of everyone, from beginners to experienced exercisers,” Schmidt said. “We will continue to add and grow the library of videos in combination with our 100+ Instagram live videos. In total, we have over 4,000 minutes of fitness content. Fitness on Demand has something for everyone, and we’re excited to share it with you.”
Each of the videos are a Level 1 workout. The membership subscription, which is $25 per semester for rec service members and $50 for non-members, includes an additional Level 1 workout, two Level 2 workouts, and two Level 3 workouts.
Those interested can register through Iowa State rec services’ website and will be emailed a link to join the Webex meeting when the scheduled fitness class begins. These will continue to be offered as part of the Fall Fitness Class Schedule through Friday. After that wraps up, Schmidt said there are big plans in store to keep you active and engaged with rec services throughout the extended Winter Break and beyond.
