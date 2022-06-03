Two Iowa State students were killed in the Cornerstone Church Shooting on Thursday, according to Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald.
“Yesterday we experienced a tragic event that we honestly thought we [would] never see in our county,” Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday. “The Story County Sheriff's Office, who wishes to extend our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of all the deceased and all affected by this tragedy.”
The Story County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this morning in which they released details of last night’s shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church.
Police identified the gunman as Jonathan Whitlatch, 33 of Boone. The two victims were identified as Eden Mariah Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21.
Montang was from Boone and was senior majoring in human development and family studies and Flores, from West Des Moines, was a junior majoring in animal science. Shortly after the Story County Sheriff’s Office press conference, the Office of the President released a statement regarding the death of the students.
“We are grateful for the quick action of the first responders. The Story County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation,” the email stated. “The suspected shooter, who was not a member of the ISU community, took his own life. This is an especially difficult time as we also process recent shooting deaths that have occurred across the country. There is no justification for this senseless gun violence. These terrible tragedies must end.”
Whitlatch knew the victims, as he and Montang had a prior relationship, according to police. The shooting was a targeted act of violence, as “Whitlatch approached Eden in the parking lot armed with a 9 mm pistol,” Fitzgerald said.
Montang and Flores, along with another friend, were supposed to attend a Salt Company meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Cornerstone Church. About 80 people attended Thursday night’s service, Fitzgerald said.
Whitlatch approached the women in the parking lot and fired multiple rounds at them, according to police. Montang and Flores were shot and “within seconds” killed from the gunfire, Fitzgerald said. The third friend, who is not identified, was able to get to safety.
Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle was at the church for an elder meeting at the time of the shooting. He heard the shots and took necessary action. Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes of the initial dispatch, according to Fitzgerald.
At 6:59 p.m. — eight minutes after the first 911 call — deputies confirmed Whitlatch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
“This was a situation that could have unfolded much more tragically had this just been a random act of violence,” Fitzgerald said. “... And if he had found his way inside the church with that intent, it would have been much more tragic than what we have today.”
Two days prior, on Tuesday, the Ames Police Department charged Whitlatch for third-degree harassment and impersonating a public official — both of which were directly related to Montang. He posted bond to these charges and was scheduled for a court hearing on June 10, according to police.
Officials executed a search warrant for Whitlatch’s residence in which they found an AR-15, though police say it played no part in the shooting, and ammunition for the 9 mm pistol.
“We found more nine millimeter ammunition and a receipt from a business in West Des Moines where an hour before he had purchased 9 mm ammunition,” Fitzgerald said.
Evidence indicates Whitlatch was there for a purpose, Fitzgerald said. No one else was injured from Thursday’s shooting as it was isolated to the church parking lot, Fitzgerald said.
This is still an ongoing investigation for the Story County Sheriff’s Office and asks the community to provide privacy to the families of the two women.
“We are a resilient community,” Fitzgerald said. “But we ask out of respect for those impacted to be allowed to mourn and process this evening.”
Following the press conference Mayor John Haila released a statement on behalf of the Ames City Council.
"This tragic event creates unbearable sadness and confusion during already troubling times," Haila said in the statement. "When confronted with difficult, complex problems, we need effective solutions to combat violence. As a community and as a country, we must work together to create an environment where hurting others is never an acceptable solution. These are not times to lose hope, but to unite and move forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.