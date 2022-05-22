The Ames City Council will discuss increasing the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year budget by $3 million Tuesday.
Iowa Code restricts city spending to the budget set by the council, at any time of the year. And to avoid exceeding the budget, the city of Ames staff recommends amending the budget and increasing revenues by $3,210,072 and a net increase in expenditures of $534,537.
The revenue increase is largely due to the proceeds from the airport’s hangar to Sigler, according to city documents. The increase in expenditures is mostly due to grant-funded projects, the early start of the Capital Improvements Plan projects funding and replacing fleets as well as technology.
“Several of the increases in both revenues and expenditures are also related to the creation of separate operating and capital reserve funds for the Ames Municipal Airport,” according to city documents.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Council will have the option to amend the budget or they can refer this item back to staff for additional information or other adjustments to the amendments.
Additionally, Council will also discuss parking changes within Chapter 18 of the Ames Municipal Code. The drafted ordinance includes new streets and restrictions:
Rowling Drive: Parking is prohibited at all times on the north side
Lawrence Avenue: Parking is prohibited at all times on the east side
Ada Hayden Road: Parking is prohibited at all times on the north side
Ledges Drive: Parking is prohibited at all times on the east and north sides
McFarland Avenue: Parking is prohibited at all times on the east side
Quarry Drive: Parking is prohibited at all times on the inside of the loop road
It also includes several corrections to existing streets, including State Avenue. In regards to this proposal, the City Council will have the option to either approve the first reading of the ordinance, direct staff to make changes or vote to not approve the ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall — immediately after the Ames Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee. A live stream of the meeting is available on YouTube and the city of Ames website.
