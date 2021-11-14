The Iowa State University Department of Public Safety released a crime warning notification about two incidents of sexual assault over the weekend.
The first incident occurred on Nov. 12 and was reported on Nov. 13 in Martin Hall. The second assault occurred on Nov. 13 and was reported on Nov. 14 in Willow Hall. Both assaults were perpetrated by acquaintances of the victims, according to the release.
Iowa State University sends crime notifications to promote information regarding public safety on campus. Two notifications of reported sexual assaults were also released on Nov. 11 and Nov. 7. The Clery Act requires universities to release information regarding safety and security issues in a timely manner.
The Iowa State University Police can determine the content of any notification, and the appropriate campus segment to notify, according to the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
