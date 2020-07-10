Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and senior Vice President and Provost Jonathan Wickert have provided updates on academics in the fall including laptops being required and class schedules changing.
"Beginning in the fall, all students will be required to have a laptop computer or other mobile device appropriate to their discipline and learning needs," the email said. "This requirement provides two main benefits for students."
Friday's email said these two benefits are improved access to online course content and health and safety.
"Personal laptops provide more consistent access to course content and sets up students for success in online and blended learning environments," the email said. "In addition, if the current course delivery plan needs to be adjusted due to student or faculty illness, or significantly increased levels of COVID-19 activity in the city or state, the contingency will be in place for students to quickly pivot to greater online instruction."
The email stated that personal laptops will help reduce the risk of accidental transmission of the coronavirus between students who otherwise would have shared computers in open campus computer laboratories, which will be closed this fall.
"While the majority of students already bring their own computing devices to campus, students will have the opportunity to check-out equipment, on a limited basis, for the duration of the semester from the University Library or academic colleges, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available," the email said.
Classes, which begin on Aug. 17, will be offered in three different ways, face-to-face with social distancing enforced and face coverings required, online and blended which is a combination of in person and online activities.
Changes are still being made to classes and class schedules will be updated on Aug. 3 on AccessPlus.
"Our academic departments and colleges are currently making individual decisions as to how each of our 7400 fall courses will be delivered," the email said. "These determinations are being based on course size, room and instructor availability, and safety protocols to mitigate student and instructor risk."
Students can make changes to their schedule without instructor/advisor approval until Aug. 21.
Changes are also being made with the amount of time between classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"On those days, the instructional day will begin 15 minutes earlier, and end 20 minutes later, than usual," the email said. "The teaching schedule and passing times between classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays will not change, but classes on those days will be scheduled for 75 minutes."
Because of this, some course sections may be canceled.
"If this happens to you, we encourage you to review the course schedule, as additional sections may be offered at other times, and to consult with your academic adviser who will help you to explore other course options appropriate to your degree path," the email said.
Students who may feel more comfortable with having online classes, are asked to view the updated schedule of courses when its released and consult with their advisors as not all classes (mainly laboratories) will only be offered in person.
The email also stated, "We want students to stay home when they are sick" and "It is likely that some students may need to self-quarantine or self-isolate during the semester."
Because of this, the University stated that many classes will have an online option and ones that don't may provided "alternative" options for classwork that is missed.
The University stated that some students will have preference over others for online classes.
"Students at a higher risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19 based on their age or underlying medical condition, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, will be given preference for placement in online courses," the email says.
The Dean of Students website has more information on this process.
The email reiterated that not all classes can be offered online because of special equipment required for the class or the class has a "unique instructional experience."
Academic support and learning service will still be offered by Iowa State and advising will be offered virtually.
"We are working to update our scheduling systems to enable students to specifically request virtual or phone appointments," and "In-person advising meetings may also be scheduled in advance and will depend on available space to meet with proper physical distancing," the email said.
Learning communities will still be available when "feasible" with face covering required to be worn by participants, physical distancing and appropriate guidelines for room capacity.
Tutoring, supplemental instruction, and academic coaching are going to be offered, mostly online.
"A catalog of “Coaches’ Corner” sessions will be recorded and made available to students to view online," the email said.
Students who have any questions for the university regarding COVID-19 updates and assistance can email COVID-19@iastate.edu.
