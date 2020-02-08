A variety of events will be hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences to celebrate the student body and showcase the different areas of the college for its annual “LAS Week.”
With academic programs in the arts and humanities, mathematics, computational sciences, physical sciences and more, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is one of the most encompassing colleges on campus.
Twenty one events are listed on the LAS Week 2020 webpage to put a focus on the various areas of the college. Students and faculty are able to sign up for event alerts by texting “@lasweek” to 81010.
This year, the LAS Week is being organized by Erin Halverson, program assistant for Liberal Arts and Sciences Administration.
Halverson said each day of the week is organized to celebrate one area of the school. Math and computational sciences events are on Monday, communications on Tuesday, physical and life sciences on Wednesday, arts and humanities on Thursday and social sciences on Friday.
“College departments and student organizations have the option of hosting an event any time of the week, but we do recommend that it’s during the day that their academic field falls in,” Halverson said.
On Monday, the school week will begin with the LAS Kickoff Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Troxel Hall.
“We serve a lot of Hy-Vee breakfast pizza, which will be really fun,” Halverson said. “Various student services were invited to table at the event.”
The college is hosting an undergraduate research fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Hach Hall Auditorium.
Halverson said the research fair allows students to present information from their research on posters, which will then be judged in a competition.
“There will also be food there,” Halverson said. “And the top three posters will win a prize of a bookstore gift card up to $200.”
On Wednesday, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is helping host two career fairs from noon to 5 p.m. The People to People Career Fair will take place in the Scheman Building and the Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair will take place in the Hilton Coliseum.
“[The career fairs] are big,” Halverson said. “Nothing else is going on Wednesday, so students are really encouraged to attend the career fairs.”
One event unique to this year’s celebrations is the inclusion of the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Statewide Kickoff, Halverson said.
The kickoff will occur at 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Union and will begin a series of statewide celebrations commemorating Women’s Suffrage. The year 2020 marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified and gave women the right to vote.
“I think looking at LAS Week as a whole, there are so many events that you can really find something that will be a great time to attend. There’s something for everyone,” Halverson said. “You can kind of pick and choose what interests you the most.”
A listing of the events for LAS Week can be found at lasweek.las.iastate.edu.
