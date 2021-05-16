Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement on lifting mask requirements for vaccinated people, the Ames City Council will discuss possible revisions to the face covering ordinance in a special meeting Tuesday.
The CDC announced last week that those who are fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after receiving Johnson & Johnson, can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic.
This allows fully vaccinated people to resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing, except where it is required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
“With the latest recommendations from the [CDC] relaxing many mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, there has been some confusion surrounding the Ames ordinance,” Ames Mayor John Haila said in the release. “This meeting will allow the City Council to consider and discuss the latest public health guidance and to place this item on the agenda for action on May 25.”
The council voted to draft the ordinance in August and went into effect Sept. 4. The ordinance requires every person in the city over the age of 3 to wear a face covering that completely covers their nose and mouth. It’s required inside and outside where social distancing is not possible. This includes grocery stores, gas stations, gyms, pharmacies and other public places.
The ordinance, which expires June 30, can be found here.
During this special meeting, the council will discuss possible revisions to the current face covering ordinance, but no action will be taken at this meeting, according to a news release from the city of Ames.
The Ames City Council will gather at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom teleconference for a special meeting to discuss possible revisions to the current face covering ordinance. People can also watch the meeting on YouTube.
Although there will be no public input at this meeting, residents are encouraged to share their thoughts with City Council members through email at MayorCouncil@amescitycouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.