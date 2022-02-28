With hard work, drive and excellence, Iowa State University students competed in the State PAS competition February 9-11. As a result, many students will be advancing to the national level.
Iowa State University PAS club, which stands for Professional Agriculture Students, is a national-based organization that is intended for students with agriculture interests. It is a one-of-a-kind competition-style learning model that gives students the practical and hands-on development opportunities essential for career success, according to the national PAS.
The Iowa State PAS is guided by the faculty advisor, Nathan Dobbels (Academic Advisor for Ag ED and studies) and is helping develop the skills needed for career achievements within the agriculture industry.
Kimberly Hauber, junior majoring in Agriculture Education, shared her take on PAS.
"The PAS organization provides students with many leadership opportunities and introduces the members to multiple possible internships that connect them to agriculture industries," Hauber said.
Every year, the Iowa State Professional Agriculture Students compete at the State level. The competitions range from livestock judging to Ag Education and even a College Bowl, where students can take what they have learned from classes and apply that knowledge.
With Iowa State University being such a large agriculture college, the PAS team is always highly looked upon, and they never disappoint.
“To say Iowa State had a successful PAS conference would be an understatement,” Dobbels said. “I’m happy to announce that 11 individual events finished in the top three, including seven first-place statuses.”
This means that in all events Iowa State competed in, including the two college bowl teams, students will be advancing to the National competition. President of PAS and junior at ISU majoring in Agriculture Education, Cassie Hosek, reflects on her experience from the State competition.
“Competing at the state level for three years now has shown me that PAS is an organization, which allows members to progress in areas related to their future occupation in competitive learning styles,” Hoseck said. “As an Ag Ed major, I enjoy doing competitions that will help me advance with my career. This year at state, I competed in Career Progress Agriculture Education, where I placed first, Agriculture Education Interviewing and College Bowl. I will be advancing national in all categories.”
The National competition for Professional Agriculture students will be held March 16-19 in Bloomington, Minnesota.
