As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Iowa State continues to adjust to make this semester easier for students.
Textbook returns can now be mailed back to the Bookstore. The Bookstore will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 to 28, where students can still return books at the south entrance of the Memorial Union.
For students who are returning textbooks through the mail, they can send their textbook rentals to the Bookstore, addressed to: Textbook Rental Return, Iowa State University Bookstore, 2229 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50014-1097.
Students will also need to put their full name and student ID number on a note in the package.
For buyback books, the Bookstore is still working on the details. Buybacks for non-rental books will be decided around finals week.
“We are actively working to figure out the end-of-term buyback and will communicate that to the campus once we have a workable plan,” said Rita Phillips, director of administration and marketing at the Bookstore. “The rotating banners on our web page address many course material concerns, including access to online eBooks.”
The Bookstore is allowing students to have access to seven free eBooks until May 25 for those who want or need to return books early. The Iowa State Bookstore website can be visited for updates on the situation or for any other questions.
