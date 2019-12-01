In recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Iowa State's Global Health and AIDS Coalition will host World AIDS Awareness Week on campus.
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS, is a chronic and life threatening disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. It can be transferred sexually, during childbirth or through blood. Treatment can slow down the progression of the disease, but currently there is no cure. An estimated 36.7 million people worldwide live with the virus HIV, according to the official World AIDS Day website.
The ISU Global Health and AIDS Coalition is a student organization aimed at spreading awareness for HIV/AIDS. On the student organizations database, their page states, “The ISU Global Health & AIDS Coalition is an organization that advocates for policies in the political arena that are favorable toward increased access to medications and healthcare. While keeping politicians accountable to the promises they make, we also educate ourselves and promote awareness on campus about the resource constraints and pervasive disparities in global health.”
In addition to World AIDS Awareness Week, the group also hosts the spring HIV/AIDS Monologues and advocates for public and global health programs such as the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
World AIDS Awareness Week will consist of events intended to spread awareness of AIDS. The events include Day With(out) Art, an event to honor artists who have lost their lives to or are currently suffering from AIDS, and a documentary showing.
