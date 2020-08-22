President Wendy Wintersteen released an email Saturday afternoon notifying the Iowa State community about a racist criminal act on campus.
According to the email, a staff member reported their residential storage room was burglarized and vandalized with racist slurs over the night in Roberts Hall.
“My leadership team and I are outraged by this cowardly act," according to Wintersteen's email. "Iowa State University condemns racism, white supremacy, and all racist acts."
The ISU Police Department is investigating the crime and will prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, according to the letter.
Wintersteen said in the letter that their primary concern is the impact the racist criminal act has had on the staff member and for their safety and well-being.
For additional support, the letter included a list of resources:
Student Counseling Services, 515-294-5056
Student Assistance, 515-294-1020
Thielen Student Health Center, 515-294-5801
Crisis Text Line, text “ISU” to 741741 (available 24/7)
Incidents of racism or bias can be reported to The Campus Climate website. The Iowa State community is expected to uphold the Principles of Community.
This is not the first time there has been racially charged hate crimes on Iowa State’s campus. During the fall semester of 2019, Geoffroy Hall's Bean House had been changed to a racial slur against Mexican-Americans.
