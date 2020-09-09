There will be operating plans for C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the future, Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement about the closing of the auditorium.
“In the past decade, budget reductions have created significant financial challenges campus wide,” Wintersteen wrote in her statement. “This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa State University venues that rely on funding from ticket sales, including the athletics department and Stephens Auditorium, have been especially hard hit."
Almost all programs at Stephens have been canceled since March due to concerns about COVID.
She then went on to write that in 2019, the athletics department was given administrative control over the Iowa State Center to reduce operation costs of C.Y. Stephens Auditorium.
“The plans for a Multi-Use District is part of the innovative, future vision to expand opportunities for Stephens Auditorium,” Wintersteen wrote. “The proposed district may include a convention center, hotel, entertainment venues and more. That is the approach that will guide the university and athletic department in developing a way forward for Stephens Auditorium.”
In the meantime, the athletics department and the university will work together to make a plan for the future operations of the auditorium.
