The third finalist in the search for Iowa State’s next university registrar will have a open forum 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday to discuss the position and meet with Iowa State community members. Wednesday’s forum will be in the Soults Family Visitor Center in the Memorial Union.
Charlie Couch, the current university registrar at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, is the third finalist for the position.
Couch works with the Academic Policy Committee, Faculty Senate and Undergraduate Council, according to his resume.
From 2004 to 2011, Couch was the director of institutional research at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where he developed and maintained various institutional aspects.
Each finalist is scheduled to meet with faculty, staff and stakeholders during an interview prior to the open forums. The forums will have the theme of "How Best can the Office of University Registrar support Iowa State’s Mission and Enrollment Management?" according to Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website.
The university registrar position has responsibilities including strategic planning, budgeting and managing record information of students. The position reports to Laura Doering, associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.
Couch’s full itinerary and resume can be found on Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website. A feedback form can also be found on the website for people to provide their input on any of the final candidates. Feedback must be submitted by Nov. 22.
The last open forum will be 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the Oak Room of the Memorial Union. The fourth candidate is set to be announced one business day before their visit to Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.