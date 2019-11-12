Iowa State students can attend model casting for a chance at walking the runway in Iowa State’s 2020 “The Fashion Show.”
The model castings for students will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in LeBaron Hall 2088. All students are welcome to try out to be a model in the show.
Four modeling directors for The Fashion Show 2020 are in charge of overseeing all model operations for the show, according to Alexia Stumpf, senior in apparel, merchandising and design and modeling director for the show.
“We don’t have an exact number [of models needed] in mind yet,” Stumpf said. “But I can tell you that last year we had roughly 60 female and 15 male models. We will probably be keeping around that same number.”
Those attending the model castings should wear form fitting clothing and heels if preferred. They should also attend with natural hair and makeup.
“Students should attend model casting because they are given an opportunity to be a part of the biggest student-run organization in the nation,” Stumpf said. “Models gain experience working with industry professionals [and] meet new people.”
The potential models only need to attend one night of the model castings. Each audition will last between 15 and 30 minutes.
“All we are looking for is potential and a willingness to learn,” Stumpf said. “If you show up with a 'can do' attitude, that’s half the battle.”
The models for The Fashion Show 2020 will be chosen “on the basis of poise and confidence,” according to an email from The Fashion Show 2020 modeling directors.
“When [the potential] models arrive during the given time slot, 6 to 8 p.m., they will have someone take their name, photo and measurements,” Stumpf said. “They will then wait in line to audition with a small group of three to four other people, walk a short distance and then likely answer one short question.”
As one of the largest student-run fashion shows in the nation, The Fashion Show has nearly sold-out crowds of 2,500 people every year. Students from all majors can apply to work on various aspects of The Fashion Show, from press releases to the technical side of stage lighting.
This will be The Fashion Show's 37th year, and the show will feature more than 150 garments from student designers on the runway, according to the department of apparel, events and hospitality management website.
The Fashion Show 2020 will be at 7 p.m. April 18 in Stephens Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased now through Ticketmaster or at the Stephens Auditorium ticket office.
For more information visit the The Fashion Show 2020 page on the department of apparel, events and hospitality management website. Questions can be emailed to fs.producers@iastate.edu.
There are also updates posted on The Fashion Show’s social media accounts, including Twitter @ISUFashionShow.
